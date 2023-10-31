Third division Port Vale advances to English League Cup quarterfinals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal do not yet know if they will advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. But third division Port Vale has already secured its place in the next round after beating Mansfield 1-0. The Midlands-based team has never played higher than the second tier of English soccer and has never won one of its major trophies. But it could be rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest teams in the land in the last eight of the cup. Port Vale will not be the only team from outside the Premier League in the next round after Middlesbrough came back to beat third division Exeter 3-2.

