Third baseman Matt Chapman and San Francisco Giants finalize their $54 million, 3-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have finalized their contract that guarantees $54 million over three years. Chapman can opt out after each season. He could earn $20 million for one year, $38 million for two years, $54 million for three years or $73 million for four years if a 2027 mutual option is exercised. The 30-year-old won his fourth Gold Glove last year. Capman hit .240 with 17 home runs, 39 doubles, 54 RBIs and a .755 OPS. Toronto finished third in the AL East at 89-73 and was swept by Minnesota in the playoffs.

