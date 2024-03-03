Third baseman Matt Chapman and San Francisco Giants finalize their $54 million, 3-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman celebrates after his walkoff double against the Boston Red Sox during ninth-inning baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj]

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have finalized their contract that guarantees $54 million over three years. Chapman can opt out after each season. He could earn $20 million for one year, $38 million for two years, $54 million for three years or $73 million for four years if a 2027 mutual option is exercised. The 30-year-old won his fourth Gold Glove last year.  Capman hit .240 with 17 home runs, 39 doubles, 54 RBIs and a .755 OPS. Toronto finished third in the AL East at 89-73 and was swept by Minnesota in the playoffs.

