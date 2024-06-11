Things didn’t work out for Arthur Smith in Atlanta. He’s eager to hit the reset button in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith says he jumped at the chance to get back in the NFL after being fired by Atlanta. The Falcons dismissed Smith as head coach in January following a third straight 7-10 season. Smith took a short break with his wife after his firing but says he never planned to take a sabbatical. He is eager to get to work with the Steelers, who are looking to revive an offense that’s finished in the bottom 10 in yards per game for each of the past five seasons.

