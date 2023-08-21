Thierry Henry appointed France Under-21s coach on 2-year contract

PARIS (AP) — Former France forward Thierry Henry has been appointed coach of the national under-21 team. The French Football Federation says Henry has been given a two-year contract and he will also lead a France Under-23 side at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Henry’s first match in charge will be a friendly at home to Denmark on Sept. 7. The team plays at Slovenia four days later in its first qualifying match for the 2025 European Championship. The 46-year-old Henry had two spells as Belgium assistant coach but was not kept on after Roberto Martínez was replaced by Domenico Tedesco as head coach in February.

