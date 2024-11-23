Thiero, Fland lead No. 20 Arkansas past Little Rock 79-67

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero scored 23 points, and Boogie Fland added another 21 to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 79-67 win over Little Rock. Thiero scored 16 of his 23 in the second half to put the Trojans away after they cut Arkansas’ lead to seven points. The Razorbacks never trailed and improved to 4-1 under Hall of Fame coach John Calipari. Along with Thiero’s second half, Arkansas used a 7-0 run to keep Little Rock at bay. DJ Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 11 and 10, respectively. Mwani Wilkinson led the Trojans with 18 points.

