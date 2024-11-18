Thienou scores career-high 16 points, No. 17 Ole Miss women pull away from Jackson State in 2nd half

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou scored a career-high 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and No. 17 Mississippi defeated Jackson State 76-44 in a Kids Day matinee. The Rebels took control in the third quarter when they stretched a nine-point halftime lead to 54-30. Ole Miss hit 9 of 18 shots while the Tigers were 3 of 14 with eight turnovers. Ole Miss turned 29 Jackson State turnovers into 33 points and scored 14 more points at the foul line. Talea Dilworth and Diaka Berete both had 10 points for the Tigers. First-year coach Margaret Richards took over a team that has no returning players after making the NCAA Tournament last year. The Rebels shot 32% in the first half, 51% in the second.

