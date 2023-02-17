Thiem, Schwartzman beaten at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Dominic Thiem and Diego Schwartzman were eliminated from the Argentina Open on Thursday. Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who is trying to regain his form after falling to 99th in the rankings, lost 6-4, 6-4 to Juan Pablo Varillas. Schwartzman, the local favorite, was beaten by Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-1, 6-3. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in Friday’s quarterfinals, facing Dusan Lajovic.

