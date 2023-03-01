Thiem ends South American tour with 3 losses in 4 matches

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Former No. 3-ranked and 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has continued to struggle on clay courts in South America as he works his way back from right wrist and abdominal injuries. Thiem lost to Christian Garin on Tuesday in the first round of the Chile Open. It was his third consecutive tournament on clay. Garin won 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance to the round of 16. His next rival will be Sebastian Baez. The 29-year-old Thiem has slipped down the rankings to 99th after claiming just one victory on tour this year _ in the first round at Buenos Aires.

