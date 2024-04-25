Thibodeau shows when he’s mad at his Knicks. They don’t mind, knowing the coach has them set to win

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks know when it’s coming. When they throw a careless pass that leads to a turnover, or hoist a bad shot that ruins a possession, their coach is likely standing on the sideline with arms in the air, furious he’s just witnessed such miscues. Like all coaches, Tom Thibodeau doesn’t like mistakes and unlike a lot of his NBA brethren, he doesn’t bother hiding it from the nearly 20,000 people in the arena watching. Many coaches will try to have a poker face and not react when their players make mistakes. But the Knicks say they are OK with Thibodeau’s tantrums because they believe he has them prepared to win.

