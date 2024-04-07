Thiaré helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Thiaré scored in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with New York City FC at Citi Field. NYCFC (1-4-2) took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on a penalty kick by Santiago Rodríguez in the 43rd minute. Rodríguez earned the PK after he was fouled by Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba in the penalty area. It was the third goal of the season for Rodríguez. Atlanta United (4-2-0) tied the match in the 65th minute when Thiaré notched his third goal this season. Thiaré took a crossing pass from Edwin Mosquera and sent a header to the bottom right corner of the net.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.