Thiam, House spark High Point over Lees-McRae 100-83

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 23 points, Jaden House scored 22 and High Point defeated Lees-McRae 100-83 on Tuesday night.

Thiam was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Panthers (3-0). House added seven rebounds and three steals. Zach Austin hit three 3-pointers and scored 19.

Timon Jones led the way for the Bobcats with 17 points. Justin Nichelson added 16 points and two blocks for Lees-McRae. In addition, Jeremy Golson finished with 11 points.

High Point visits UNLV in its next matchup on Friday.

