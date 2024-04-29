Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. He plans to return one day ‘in another role’

LONDON (AP) — Brazil defender Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season after four years at the club. The 39-year-old Silva says he is leaving the door open for a return to Chelsea “in another role.” He says in a message to Chelsea’s fans: “Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day.” Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired. He says he only planned to stay at the English club for one season.

