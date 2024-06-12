Thiago Motta signs 3-year deal to coach Juventus. He replaces the fired Massimiliano Allegri

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Thiago Motta has been announced as Juventus’ new coach to replace the fired Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus says Motta signed a three-year contract with the Bianconeri. The move comes after Motta steered Bologna to a Champions League finish. Allegri was fired last month for his ugly outburst toward the referee and others in the Italian Cup final. Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 for the title and that the only real highlight in a season in which the Bianconeri finished third in Serie A.

