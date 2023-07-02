Thiago Almada scores goal, adds assist as Atlanta United beats Union 2-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada scored a goal and added an assist. Brad Guzan had his fourth shutout of the season to lead Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. United never trailed after Almada made it a 1-0 game in the seventh minute. United also got one goal from Brooks Lennon in the 79th. The Union outshot Atlanta 15-14, but United had seven shots on goal to one for the Philadelphia. Joe Bendik had five saves for the Union.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.