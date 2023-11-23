They were playmates as toddlers. Now Chiesa and Thuram meet again in Juve-Inter clash in Serie A

ROME (AP) — They played together as toddlers back in the 1990s when their fathers were leading Parma to trophies at home and in Europe. Now the two 26-years-olds are in leading roles themselves entering Sunday’s Derby d’Italia. Federico Chiesa is a dynamic forward for Juventus and Marcus Thuram plays virtually the same position for Inter Milan. Dads Enrico Chiesa and Lilian Thuram helped Parma to Italian Cup and UEFA Cup titles a quarter century ago. Both of the current players have scored four goals this season. Although Marcus Thuram has gone a step further by also providing five assists.

