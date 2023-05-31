There’s going to be a new NBA champion from Serbia: Nikola (something)

DENVER (AP) — Congratulations, Serbia. You’re about to have another NBA champion. His name is Nikola. The last name is to be announced. Denver has two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Miami has rookie Nikola Jovic. They met earlier this season for the first time to have dinner and get to know each other a little bit — Jokic knew about Jovic before they met — and now they’re on opposite sides of the NBA Finals.

