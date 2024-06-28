There was confusion at Wimbledon’s draw when some names were placed in the wrong spots

By The Associated Press
FILE - Spectators look at the order of play on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. This year's Wimbledon tournament begins on Monday, July 1.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali]

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — New Wimbledon tournament referee Denise Parnell’s first draw at the Grand Slam tournament has been hit by a bit of confusion. A few names were put on the wrong lines in the bracket and needed to be reshuffled Friday. Seeded women such as Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Ekaterina Alexandrova initially wound up in incorrect spots and were eventually moved into the right places. Parnell was appointed to the referee’s job last year. She is the first woman to be Wimbledon’s tournament referee in the tournament’s more than 120 years.

