There was confusion at Wimbledon’s draw when some names were placed in the wrong spots

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — New Wimbledon tournament referee Denise Parnell’s first draw at the Grand Slam tournament has been hit by a bit of confusion. A few names were put on the wrong lines in the bracket and needed to be reshuffled Friday. Seeded women such as Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Ekaterina Alexandrova initially wound up in incorrect spots and were eventually moved into the right places. Parnell was appointed to the referee’s job last year. She is the first woman to be Wimbledon’s tournament referee in the tournament’s more than 120 years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.