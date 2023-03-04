Theodore scores in SO, Golden Knights beat Devils 4-3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shea Theodore scored in the fourth round of a shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night.

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist, and Jack Eichel also scored for Western Conference-leading Vegas, which won for the eighth time in 11 games (8-1-2). Adin Hill had a career-high 46 saves.

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood scored goals for New Jersey, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13 games. Akira Schmid had 25 saves.

After an overtime period in which New Jersey outshot Vegas 8-0, the first seven shooters in the tiebreaker were stopped before Theodore beat Schmid for the win.

Wood tied the score 3-3 with 7:07 left in the third as he converted the rebound of his own shot in front after a centering pass from Jesper Boqvist.

Eichel had given the Golden Knights the lead 3:47 into the third as beat Schmid through the five-hole after a pass from Marchessault on a 2-on-1 rush.

Marchessault got Vegas on the scoreboard first 7:48 into the game as he got his 400th career point (178 goals, 222 assists).

Bratt tied it 1-1 on a power play as he got his 25th of the season with 4:44 left in the first and Mercer put the Devils ahead with 28 seconds left in the opening period as he scored for the eighth straight game.

Marchessault tied it 2-2 with his 19th of the season with 7:10 remaining in the second.

