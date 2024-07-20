Theo Pourchaire will replace the injured Alexander Rossi for Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar team in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar team says French driver Theo Pourchaire will replace the injured Alexander Rossi in the No. 7 Chevrolet this weekend at Toronto. Rossi broke his right thumb while hitting a tire barrier and then a concrete wall in practice Friday. Pourchaire is expected to arrive before Saturday’s qualifying. The race is scheduled for Sunday. Pourchaire has been competing primarily in Europe this season but has run in five IndyCar races since late April. His top finish was 10th in Detroit. Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champ, has returned to Indy to begin rehabbing his thumb.

