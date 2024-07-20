Theo Pourchaire replaces the injured Alexander Rossi for Arrow McLaren’s IndyCar team in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — A broken right thumb forced Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi out of the IndyCar street race at Exhibition Place, giving Frenchman Theo Pourchaire his sixth start of the season. Rossi was injured in practice Friday when his car hit a tire barrier and then skidded into a concrete wall. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner already has returned to Indianapolis, where he will begin rehabbing the thumb. It’s unclear how long Rossi will be out, but after Sunday’s race the series will take a three-week break. Pourchaire arrived at Toronto’s Pearson Airport less than two hours before the qualifying, then ran a lap of 1:01.6071 in the No. 7 Chevrolet. He will start 26th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.