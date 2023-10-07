Theis powers South Dakota to 38-7 romp over Murray State

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Travis Theis rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to power South Dakota to a 38-7 victory over Murray State. Theis carried 27 times for South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), scoring on a 25-yard second-quarter run to give the Coyotes a 21-7 lead at halftime. He added a 3-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the game. Charles Pierre Jr. carried 13 times for 80 yards with an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 10-yarder to cap the scoring in the fourth. Aidan Bouman had an 8-yard touchdown toss to JJ Galbreath with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter to give the Coyotes the lead for good.

