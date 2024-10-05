Theis, Pierre combine for 5 of South Dakota’s 7 rushing touchdowns in 59-0 rout of Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Travis Theis ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns, Charles Pierre Jr. scored three times on the ground, and South Dakota buried Murray State 59-0. The Coyotes scored seven rushing touchdowns and ran for 361 yards. Aidan Bouman threw one touchdown pass and was 16-of-22 for 221 yards. No. 4 FCS South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had 582 total yards and averaged 10.0 yards per pass attempt and 7.7 yards per rush. The Coyotes had long touchdowns such as a 44-yard run by Theis that made it 21-0 in the first quarter and a 74-yard run by Nevan Cremascoli for a 52-0 lead in the fourth.

