The Yukon’s remote fresh waters are producing NHL-caliber talent in Dylan Cozens and Gavin McKenna

WHITEHORSE, Yukon (AP) — There’s more than big fish in the fresh waters of Canada’s Yukon. The territorial capital of Whitehorse is producing NHL-caliber talent. It began in 2019 when Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens became the first Yukoner selected in the first round. And it’s expected to continue with 16-year-old Gavin McKenna already projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft. McKenna was the Canadian Hockey League’s rookie fo the year following his first full season in Medicine Hat. Both are from Whitehorse, and grew up overcoming the same challenges of pursuing their hockey careers in one of the continent’s most remote regions.

