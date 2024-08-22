The yearly questions about the Seahawks offensive line continue even with new coaches in charge

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Scott Huff was in the beginning stages of settling into his new role when a chance to remain in Seattle came about. But it’s a big challenge he’ll be taking on as the new offensive line coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive line has become a yearly concern for the Seahawks. At times, it’s significantly limited just how good the Seahawks were on that side of the ball. Getting the most out of that group now falls to Huff, who was regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in college football during his time at Washington, but is now getting his first chance in the NFL.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.