The worst team in men’s international soccer finally won a competitive game

SERRAVALLE, San Marino (AP) — San Marino has defeated Liechtenstein 1-0 in the Nations League for its first even competitive win. Nicko Sensoli scored in the 53rd minute to give the small nation surrounded by Italy its first triumph in a competitive game. The victory came in Group D1 of the nation’s competition. San Marino is No. 210 — last — in FIFA’s world rankings.

