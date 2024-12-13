The women’s World Cup skiers all set for inaugural race on demanding Birds of Prey downhill course

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — For the first time, the women’s World Cup ski racers will take on the difficult and demanding Birds of Prey downhill. The racers have been getting up to speed with the technical turns, steep parts and fast sections all week in training sessions. On Saturday, it’s the real thing. The men have been running the Birds of Prey downhill on the World Cup circuit for decades. But the women really haven’t raced this track. Not the full downhill version anyway. They did step on part of the terrain for a rescheduled super-G in 2011, when Lindsey Vonn emerged victorious. Vonn isn’t racing this weekend, but will serve as a forerunner to test out the course.

