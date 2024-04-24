The WNBA’s Dallas Wings are planning a move downtown from the suburbs in two years

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Wings are planning a move to the WNBA club’s namesake city under a 15-year deal approved by the Dallas City Council. The $19 million agreement is pending league approval. The Wings will move to an arena that is part of the Dallas convention center for the 2026 season. The team plans to play two more seasons in its current home at the University of Texas at Arlington. That’s about 20 miles from downtown Dallas. The Wings moved to the Dallas area in 2016 after spending six seasons in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The franchise originated in Detroit in 1998.

