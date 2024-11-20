The Winnipeg Jets are off to a flying start, stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets, even with losses in two of their last three games, are 16-3-0. They have woken up alone atop the NHL standings every day for the last four weeks. They’ll lead the league after 20 games for the first time. A win Friday in Pittsburgh would tie for the fifth-most points after 20 games in NHL history with 34. They are every bit a Stanley Cup contender and Florida coach Paul Maurice is among those who saw this coming.

