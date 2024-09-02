The winners of the last three US Open men’s doubles titles are eliminated in the third round

NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time defending U.S. Open men’s doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury have been eliminated in the third round by the 13th-seeded American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6 (3), 6-3. Monday’s result ended a 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows for Ram and Salisbury. Lammons and Withrow will face the 11th-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic in the quarterfinals. Koolhof and Mektic were the last team to defeat Ram and Salisbury in New York, doing so in the semifinals in 2020.

