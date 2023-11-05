The Williams brothers lead Athletic Bilbao to 3-2 win at Villarreal in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams have led Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win at Villarreal in the Spanish league. Nico set up a goal by Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta two minutes into the match and scored the second in the 22nd. His older brother Iñaki added to the team’s first-half lead in the 30th which proved enough to end a two-game winless run in the league. The Basque Country club moved to fifth place, four points behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid. Villarreal had ended its five-game winless streak in the league with a win over Granada in the previous round.

