The Washington Spirit and coach Mark Parsons part ways after disappointing finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Spirit have parted ways with coach Mark Parsons after the team narrowly missed the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs. No specific reason was given for the move. The Spirit finished the season 7-9-6, losing 1-0 at home in the final match of the season to the North Carolina Courage. Parsons missed the final game because of yellow card accumulation. Forward Trinity Rodman was sent off with a red card in the 23rd minute and North Carolina’s Tyler Lussi scored the game’s lone goal in the 25th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.