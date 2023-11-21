The Washington Capitals are one of the NHL’s hottest teams. Their penalty kill is a big reason why

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals are one of the hottest teams in the NHL despite Alex Ovechkin scoring just five goals this season and the power play clicking at a league-worst 7%. Their four-game winning streak and 8-1-1 record over their past 10 games can be attributed to a combination of situational scoring, good goaltending and young players stepping up. But no factor is bigger than Washington’s penalty kill that has gone a perfect 23 of 23 over the past 10 games. The Capitals have not allowed an opponent to score a power-play goal since Oct. 24.

