The wait is on for Palmetto rivals No. 17 Clemson and No. 19 South Carolina in another CFP audition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 17 Clemson and No. 19 South Carolina will have to wait an extra week before a final chance to impress College Football Playoff selectors about a long-shot berth in the 12-team field. The Tigers and Gamecocks finish the regular-season at Clemson on Nov. 30 with plenty of positives along with regrets about their chances going forward. Clemson finished 7-1 in the ACC, but needs help from No. 11 Miami and No. 13 SMU for a spot in the league title game. Three-loss South Carolina is the hottest team in the SEC, having beaten three straight ranked league opponents.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.