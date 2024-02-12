The Vancouver Canucks are atop the NHL this late in a season for the 1st time since 2012

The Vancouver Canucks are atop the NHL standings this late in a season for the first time in more than a decade. They have not lost more than two games in a row all season. The success under coach Rick Tocchet starts with top defenseman Quinn Hughes and extends to the career years Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are having. Vancouver also added the top center available in the trade market by getting Elias Lindholm from rival Calgary. But Canucks players know they haven’t won anything yet with the biggest test of the playoffs still two months away.

