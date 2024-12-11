The US Open’s first female tournament director will step down in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stacey Allaster will step down as the U.S. Open’s tournament director after the 2025 edition of the Grand Slam event. She will shift from her job as the U.S. Tennis Association’s chief executive of professional tennis to an advisory role with the organization. The USTA announced Allaster’s job changes Wednesday and said she will help pick her successor as tournament director after the U.S. Open ends next September. Allaster became the U.S. Open tournament director in 2020, the first woman to hold that position in the history of a tournament first held in 1881. She has worked at the USTA since 2016.

