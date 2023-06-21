The US Open returns to Riviera in Los Angeles in 2031 after an 83-year absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles had to wait 75 years for the U.S. Open to return and now it feels like a regular stop. Riviera Country Club off Sunset Boulevard will hold the 2031 U.S. Open. Riviera hosted the first U.S. Open in California when Ben Hogan won in 1948. The announcement comes three days after Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The two courses are separated by about 5 miles (8 km) and the 405 freeway. Riviera first will have the U.S. Women’s Open in 2026 on the club’s 100-year anniversary. Then it has the Summer Olympics in 2028.

