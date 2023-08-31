The US Open now lets coaches talk to players. The players are yelling back

NEW YORK (AP) — Something about tennis makes players want to scream — often, it turns out, at the people who are trying to help them win. Everywhere you look at the U.S. Open, wayward shots are leaving Grand Slam champions such as Andy Murray or highly seeded contenders like Andrey Rublev in what appears to be a fit of rage directed at coaches — and that happens even when the players are winning. Players say they’re not necessarily mad at their coaches. Coaches are now allowed to talk to players at Grand Slam matches — and players are yelling back.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.