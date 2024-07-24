The US men’s basketball team arrives in France, with its Paris Olympics opener on Sunday

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
United States' forward LeBron James, left, and teammate United States' guard Stephen Curry smile during an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — And now, the real work begins for the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team. The four-time defending Olympic gold medalists arrived in France on Wednesday to begin their final preparations for the Paris Games. Their train from London arrived in their early afternoon, about three hours before the team was slated to hold an acclimation practice at the arena where they’ll play their three group-stage games.

