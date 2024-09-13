The United States beats Slovakia to join Germany in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia to also send unbeaten Germany through from the same group. Mackenzie McDonald won 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima beat Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 6-3 on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China. In later matches a win for Spain against France in Group B and for Britain against Argentina in Group D would put both nations into the quarterfinals. Italy faced Belgium in Group A. The top two in each four-team group advance to the eight-team Finals in November.

