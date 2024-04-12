The United States and Canada both advance to the semifinals of women’s world hockey championships

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy each had two goals, and the United States scored six times in the second period en route to a 10-0 victory over Japan on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the women’s world hockey championships. Lacey Eden scored 3:59 into the game, and Hilary Knight and Carpenter each added a first-period goal for a 3-0 lead. The U.S. scored 65 seconds into the second. Kirsten Simms, Murphy and Joy Dunne scored eight minutes apart to make it 6-0. It was Dunne’s first goal with the national team. Japan changed goaltenders, down 6-0. Miyuu Masuhara came on to replace Riko Kawaguchi — and the two combined to face 48 shots on goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.