The United States and Canada both advance to the semifinals of women’s world hockey championships

By The Associated Press
Canada's Natalie Spooner, center rear, celebrates her goal against Sweden during the third period of a quarterfinal at the IIHF women's world hockey championships Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Utica, N.Y. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christinne Muschi]

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy each had two goals, and the United States scored six times in the second period en route to a 10-0 victory over Japan on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the women’s world hockey championships. Lacey Eden scored 3:59 into the game, and Hilary Knight and Carpenter each added a first-period goal for a 3-0 lead. The U.S. scored 65 seconds into the second. Kirsten Simms, Murphy and Joy Dunne scored eight minutes apart to make it 6-0. It was Dunne’s first goal with the national team. Japan changed goaltenders, down 6-0. Miyuu Masuhara came on to replace Riko Kawaguchi — and the two combined to face 48 shots on goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.