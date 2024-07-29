The U.S. men’s gymnastics team ended a lengthy Olympic medal drought. They hope the NCAA notices

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. men’s gymnastics team hopes the program’s first Olympic team medal in 16 years can give the sport a boost back home. The Americans surged to bronze in the team final to give the U.S. its first team medal since Beijing in 2008. The team says their NCAA careers helped prepare them for the moment. Paul Juda says he hopes their performance will help college athletic directors see the importance of NCAA programs help fuel the U.S. Olympic team.

