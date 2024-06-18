The Tour de France will start from Barcelona in 2026

PARIS (AP) — The 2026 edition of the Tour de France will start from the Spanish city of Barcelona. The host city of the 1992 Olympic Games has previously hosted stages of cycling’s biggest race, but never its start. The 113th edition of three-week event will kick off on July 4, 2026. It will feature two stages in the Catalonia region and a third that will start there and finish in France. This year’s race sets off from the Italian city of Florence. In 2025, riders will start their journey on French soil, from the northern city of Lille.

