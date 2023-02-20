The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Houston (48)
|25-2
|1534
|2
|2. Alabama (7)
|23-4
|1448
|1
|3. Kansas (7)
|22-5
|1409
|5
|4. UCLA
|23-4
|1363
|4
|5. Purdue
|24-4
|1294
|3
|6. Virginia
|21-4
|1228
|7
|7. Arizona
|24-4
|1213
|8
|8. Texas
|21-6
|1083
|6
|9. Baylor
|20-7
|1013
|9
|10. Marquette
|21-6
|968
|11
|11. Tennessee
|20-7
|887
|10
|12. Gonzaga
|23-5
|856
|13
|13. Miami
|22-5
|833
|15
|14. Kansas St
|20-7
|666
|12
|15. Saint Mary’s
|24-5
|650
|17
|16. Xavier
|20-7
|563
|16
|17. Indiana
|19-8
|539
|14
|18. UConn
|20-7
|440
|20
|19. Creighton
|18-9
|361
|18
|20. Providence
|20-7
|350
|24
|21. Northwestern
|20-7
|349
|–
|22. San Diego St.
|21-5
|336
|21
|23. Iowa St.
|17-9
|309
|19
|24. TCU
|18-9
|162
|22
|25. Texas A&M
|20-7
|125
|–
Others receiving votes: NC State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Oral Roberts 14, Maryland 14, Kentucky 12, Boise St. 12, FAU 6, Arkansas 6, Coll of Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Southern Miss 3, Illinois 2, Kent St. 2, Oklahoma St. 1, Nevada 1.
