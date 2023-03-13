The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (48)
|29-5
|1508
|4
|2. Houston (9)
|31-3
|1404
|1
|3. Purdue (3)
|29-5
|1367
|5
|4. Kansas
|27-7
|1303
|3
|5. Texas
|26-8
|1276
|7
|6. Marquette
|28-6
|1244
|6
|7. UCLA (1)
|29-5
|1209
|2
|8. Arizona
|28-6
|1155
|8
|9. Gonzaga
|28-5
|1046
|9
|10. UConn
|25-8
|854
|11
|11. Baylor
|22-10
|779
|10
|12. Duke
|26-8
|763
|21
|13. Xavier
|25-9
|738
|15
|14. Virginia
|25-7
|711
|13
|15. Kansas St
|23-9
|709
|12
|16. Miami
|25-7
|581
|14
|17. Texas A&M
|25-9
|562
|18
|18. San Diego St.
|27-6
|550
|20
|19. Saint Mary’s
|26-7
|426
|16
|20. Tennessee
|23-10
|381
|17
|21. Indiana
|22-11
|332
|19
|22. TCU
|21-12
|254
|22
|23. Missouri
|24-9
|171
|25
|24. Memphis
|26-8
|110
|–
|25. FAU
|31-3
|99
|–
Others receiving votes: Creighton 94, Oral Roberts 58, Kentucky 39, Iowa St. 32, VCU 26, Utah St. 15, Penn St. 11, Coll of Charleston 10, Kent St. 2, Northwestern 2, Drake 2, West Virginia 2.
