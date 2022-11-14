The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Carolina (44)
|2-0
|1543
|1
|2. Gonzaga (14)
|2-0
|1497
|2
|3. Houston (2)
|2-0
|1439
|3
|4. Kentucky (3)
|2-0
|1394
|4
|5. Baylor
|2-0
|1253
|5
|6. Kansas
|2-0
|1218
|5
|7. Duke
|2-0
|1216
|7
|8. UCLA
|2-0
|1138
|8
|9. Arkansas
|2-0
|1059
|10
|10. Creighton
|2-0
|1036
|9
|11. Texas
|2-0
|932
|12
|12. Indiana
|2-0
|867
|13
|13. Auburn
|2-0
|724
|15
|14. Arizona
|2-0
|703
|17
|15. TCU
|2-0
|630
|14
|16. Virginia
|2-0
|590
|18
|17. San Diego St.
|2-0
|524
|19
|18. Alabama
|2-0
|436
|20
|19. Illinois
|2-0
|316
|23
|20. Michigan
|2-0
|308
|22
|21. Dayton
|2-0
|280
|24
|22. Tennessee
|1-1
|264
|11
|23. Texas Tech
|2-0
|190
|25
|24. Texas A&M
|2-0
|131
|–
|25. UConn
|2-0
|124
|–
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Iowa 36, Oregon 36, Ohio St. 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Rutgers 8, Toledo 8, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling St 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn St. 1.
