The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. North Carolina (44) 2-0 1543 1 2. Gonzaga (14) 2-0 1497 2 3. Houston (2) 2-0 1439 3 4. Kentucky (3) 2-0 1394 4 5. Baylor 2-0 1253 5 6. Kansas 2-0 1218 5 7. Duke 2-0 1216 7 8. UCLA 2-0 1138 8 9. Arkansas 2-0 1059 10 10. Creighton 2-0 1036 9 11. Texas 2-0 932 12 12. Indiana 2-0 867 13 13. Auburn 2-0 724 15 14. Arizona 2-0 703 17 15. TCU 2-0 630 14 16. Virginia 2-0 590 18 17. San Diego St. 2-0 524 19 18. Alabama 2-0 436 20 19. Illinois 2-0 316 23 20. Michigan 2-0 308 22 21. Dayton 2-0 280 24 22. Tennessee 1-1 264 11 23. Texas Tech 2-0 190 25 24. Texas A&M 2-0 131 – 25. UConn 2-0 124 –

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Iowa 36, Oregon 36, Ohio St. 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Rutgers 8, Toledo 8, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling St 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn St. 1.

