The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)10-015741
2. Ohio St. (1)10-015012
3. Michigan10-014533
4. TCU10-013744
5. Tennessee9-113415
6. LSU8-212187
7. Southern Cal9-111528
8. Alabama8-2114010
9. Clemson9-1105512
10. Utah8-296513
11. Penn St.8-288214
12. Oregon8-28566
13. North Carolina9-184315
14. Mississippi8-279711
15. Washington8-269324
16. UCLA8-26489
17. UCF8-253722
18. Notre Dame7-349520
19. Kansas St.7-346823
20. Florida St.7-338625
21. Tulane8-227316
22. Cincinnati8-2237
23. Coastal Carolina9-1143
24. Oklahoma St.7-385
25. Oregon St.7-381

Others receiving votes: NC State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise St. 5, South Alabama 1.

