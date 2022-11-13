The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1574 1 2. Ohio St. (1) 10-0 1501 2 3. Michigan 10-0 1453 3 4. TCU 10-0 1374 4 5. Tennessee 9-1 1341 5 6. LSU 8-2 1218 7 7. Southern Cal 9-1 1152 8 8. Alabama 8-2 1140 10 9. Clemson 9-1 1055 12 10. Utah 8-2 965 13 11. Penn St. 8-2 882 14 12. Oregon 8-2 856 6 13. North Carolina 9-1 843 15 14. Mississippi 8-2 797 11 15. Washington 8-2 693 24 16. UCLA 8-2 648 9 17. UCF 8-2 537 22 18. Notre Dame 7-3 495 20 19. Kansas St. 7-3 468 23 20. Florida St. 7-3 386 25 21. Tulane 8-2 273 16 22. Cincinnati 8-2 237 – 23. Coastal Carolina 9-1 143 – 24. Oklahoma St. 7-3 85 – 25. Oregon St. 7-3 81 –

Others receiving votes: NC State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise St. 5, South Alabama 1.

