The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|9-0
|1574
|1
|2. Ohio St. (1)
|9-0
|1500
|2
|3. Michigan
|9-0
|1455
|4
|4. TCU
|9-0
|1361
|7
|5. Tennessee
|8-1
|1339
|2
|6. Oregon
|8-1
|1258
|8
|7. LSU
|7-2
|1132
|15
|8. Southern Cal
|8-1
|1061
|9
|9. UCLA
|8-1
|1040
|10
|10. Alabama
|7-2
|1009
|6
|11. Mississippi
|8-1
|962
|11
|12. Clemson
|8-1
|938
|5
|13. Utah
|7-2
|881
|12
|14. Penn St.
|7-2
|735
|16
|15. North Carolina
|8-1
|676
|17
|16. Tulane
|8-1
|607
|19
|17. NC State
|7-2
|547
|21
|18. Texas
|6-3
|399
|–
|19. Liberty
|8-1
|358
|23
|20. Notre Dame
|6-3
|316
|–
|21. Illinois
|7-2
|262
|14
|22. UCF
|7-2
|257
|25
|23. Kansas St.
|6-3
|247
|13
|24. Washington
|7-2
|187
|–
|25. Florida St.
|6-3
|78
|–
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma St. 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi St. 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon St. 3, San Jose St. 1.
