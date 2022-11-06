The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (62)9-015741
2. Ohio St. (1)9-015002
3. Michigan9-014554
4. TCU9-013617
5. Tennessee8-113392
6. Oregon8-112588
7. LSU7-2113215
8. Southern Cal8-110619
9. UCLA8-1104010
10. Alabama7-210096
11. Mississippi8-196211
12. Clemson8-19385
13. Utah7-288112
14. Penn St.7-273516
15. North Carolina8-167617
16. Tulane8-160719
17. NC State7-254721
18. Texas6-3399
19. Liberty8-135823
20. Notre Dame6-3316
21. Illinois7-226214
22. UCF7-225725
23. Kansas St.6-324713
24. Washington7-2187
25. Florida St.6-378

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma St. 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi St. 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon St. 3, San Jose St. 1.

