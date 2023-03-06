The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. Houston (58)29-215221
2. UCLA (3)27-414524
3. Kansas25-613683
4. Alabama26-513432
5. Purdue26-512745
6. Marquette25-612186
7. Texas23-811009
8. Arizona25-610428
9. Gonzaga26-5103110
10. Baylor22-99617
11. UConn24-784714
12. Kansas St23-883811
13. Virginia23-679113
14. Miami24-676116
15. Xavier23-864119
16. Saint Mary’s25-658717
17. Tennessee22-957312
18. Texas A&M23-850724
19. Indiana21-1048115
20. San Diego St.24-637018
21. Duke23-8293
22. TCU20-1119322
23. Kentucky21-1013823
24. Creighton20-11133
25. Missouri23-866

Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, FAU 53, Utah St. 32, Providence 26, Iowa St. 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 10, Toledo 10, Coll of Charleston 9, Michigan St. 9, VCU 8, Boise St. 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1.

