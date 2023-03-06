The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Houston (58) 29-2 1522 1 2. UCLA (3) 27-4 1452 4 3. Kansas 25-6 1368 3 4. Alabama 26-5 1343 2 5. Purdue 26-5 1274 5 6. Marquette 25-6 1218 6 7. Texas 23-8 1100 9 8. Arizona 25-6 1042 8 9. Gonzaga 26-5 1031 10 10. Baylor 22-9 961 7 11. UConn 24-7 847 14 12. Kansas St 23-8 838 11 13. Virginia 23-6 791 13 14. Miami 24-6 761 16 15. Xavier 23-8 641 19 16. Saint Mary’s 25-6 587 17 17. Tennessee 22-9 573 12 18. Texas A&M 23-8 507 24 19. Indiana 21-10 481 15 20. San Diego St. 24-6 370 18 21. Duke 23-8 293 – 22. TCU 20-11 193 22 23. Kentucky 21-10 138 23 24. Creighton 20-11 133 – 25. Missouri 23-8 66 –

Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, FAU 53, Utah St. 32, Providence 26, Iowa St. 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 10, Toledo 10, Coll of Charleston 9, Michigan St. 9, VCU 8, Boise St. 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1.

