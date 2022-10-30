The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (30)8-015281
2. Tennessee (18)8-015003
2. Ohio St. (15)8-015002
4. Michigan8-013784
5. Clemson8-013125
6. Alabama7-112586
7. TCU8-012207
8. Oregon7-111358
9. Southern Cal7-1101010
10. UCLA7-197912
11. Mississippi8-190515
12. Utah6-287614
13. Kansas St.6-277222
14. Illinois7-174117
15. LSU6-267918
16. Penn St.6-264113
17. North Carolina7-154221
18. Oklahoma St.6-25139
19. Tulane7-145523
20. Wake Forest6-238810
21. NC State6-228524
22. Syracuse6-220516
23. Liberty7-1136
24. Oregon St.6-2129
25. UCF6-2111

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida St. 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi St. 5, Boise St. 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.

